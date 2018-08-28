Search

Man stopped by police in Norwich found to be carrying a knife

PUBLISHED: 21:08 22 January 2019 | UPDATED: 21:12 22 January 2019

A man stop-searched by police in Norwich has been charged with possession of a class B drug and a large knife. Picture: Denise Bradley

A man stop-searched by police in Norwich has been charged with possession of a class B drug and a large knife. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

A man stop-searched by police in Norwich has been charged with possession of a class B drug and a knife.

The knife a man stop-searched in Norwich has tucked into his waistband. Picture: Norfolk ConstabularyThe knife a man stop-searched in Norwich has tucked into his waistband. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norwich police stop searched the young man on Rosary Road this morning (Tuesday, January 22).

During the search he was found to be in possession of cannabis and a large knife, which he had tucked down his waistband.

Norwich Police tweeted: “A young male stop-searched this morning on Rosary Road has just been charged with possession of cannabis and possession of a knife tucked into his waistband.”

