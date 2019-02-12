Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Rocket Science Marketing

Man stabbed in Norwich flats

PUBLISHED: 17:06 04 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:17 04 March 2019

Police at a property in Canterbury Place in Norwich. Photo: Liam Barrett

Police at a property in Canterbury Place in Norwich. Photo: Liam Barrett

Archant

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed at a block of Norwich flats on Monday morning.

Officers were called to a home at Canterbury Place shortly before 4.30am to reports a man had suffered knife wounds following a fight with another man.

The injured man, aged in his 30s, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with minor injuries to his hands and face.

He has been released from hospital.

A man aged in his 40s was arrested at the scene and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Police believe the two men knew each other.

Neighbours said officers had been patrolling the area throughout the day.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man lines up circle of wheelie bins to protect collapsed carer from vehicles on busy road

Tony Allen, support woker, left, with Adash Stepinski, right, Attleborough Hub.PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Ed’s Easy Diner and Giraffe to close 27 restaurants

Giraffe and Eds Easy Diner to close 27 restaurants. File photo of Giraffe restaurant in intu Chapelfield in Norwich.; Photo: Simon Finlay.

Fighting with my Family chokeslams The Lego Movie to hit box office number one

The Knight family face the media at the press launch for the Hollywood film about them and wrestling called Fighting with my Family. Ricky Knight, second left, with Julia (Saraya Knight in the ring), and sons Roy, left, and Zak (Hooligans tag team). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I got no support whatsoever’ - Grieving father slams police following son’s death

David Cossey. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Ambulance boss jets off on three week holiday after staff told to limit time off

East of England Ambulance Trust's deputy chief executive Lindsey Stafford-Scott (centre) Photo: UEA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man lines up circle of wheelie bins to protect collapsed carer from vehicles on busy road

Tony Allen, support woker, left, with Adash Stepinski, right, Attleborough Hub.PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Ed’s Easy Diner and Giraffe to close 27 restaurants

Giraffe and Eds Easy Diner to close 27 restaurants. File photo of Giraffe restaurant in intu Chapelfield in Norwich.; Photo: Simon Finlay.

Fighting with my Family chokeslams The Lego Movie to hit box office number one

The Knight family face the media at the press launch for the Hollywood film about them and wrestling called Fighting with my Family. Ricky Knight, second left, with Julia (Saraya Knight in the ring), and sons Roy, left, and Zak (Hooligans tag team). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I got no support whatsoever’ - Grieving father slams police following son’s death

David Cossey. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Ambulance boss jets off on three week holiday after staff told to limit time off

East of England Ambulance Trust's deputy chief executive Lindsey Stafford-Scott (centre) Photo: UEA

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Man stabbed in Norwich flats

Police at a property in Canterbury Place in Norwich. Photo: Liam Barrett

Illegal tobacco worth £310,000 found in 35 bin bags in home near Norwich

Ping He was sentenced to 12 months for illegal tobacco and using fake trademark. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Council needs to spend nearly £300,000 on replacement railings for cemetery

Norwich City Council needs to spend more than £280,000 to replace the railings around Earlham Cemetery. Pic: Dan Grimmer

‘Unfair’ - Norfolk’s NHS given just tiny fraction of what was asked for from government to build, fix, and expand hospitals

An artist impression of IRU on the East wing of NNUH. Picture: NNHU

Ex-Canaries’ chief touted with Celtic job

Former Norwich City and current Preston chief Alex Neil is being touted with the Celtic job Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists