Man stabbed in Norwich flats

Police at a property in Canterbury Place in Norwich. Photo: Liam Barrett Archant

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed at a block of Norwich flats on Monday morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called to a home at Canterbury Place shortly before 4.30am to reports a man had suffered knife wounds following a fight with another man.

The injured man, aged in his 30s, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with minor injuries to his hands and face.

He has been released from hospital.

A man aged in his 40s was arrested at the scene and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Police believe the two men knew each other.

Neighbours said officers had been patrolling the area throughout the day.