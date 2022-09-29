Man stabbed in city churchyard

A man in his 50s is in hospital after being stabbed in the grounds of St Marks Church in Norwich - Credit: Archant

A man in his 50s is in hospital after he was stabbed in the grounds of a city church.

Officers were called to St Marks Church in Hall Road at 11.47am today (September 29).

The victim was stabbed in his leg and shoulder and has since been taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment.

The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A police cordon remains in place following the assault and officers are currently hunting two suspects.

One is described as being in his 20s, white and wearing a blue hooded top with black Boss tracksuit bottoms.

The second man is in his late teens with ginger hair.

One 80 year-old woman, who did not wish to be named, has lived in City Road for 30 years and said she has never seen a scene like it before.

She added: "There have been a few issues with drugs in the area but I generally feel safe.

"I often walk through the churchyard to get to Hall Road and will continue doing so even after this. It is out of character because it is a good street to live on with nice neighbours."

Another woman living opposite the churchyard, who has lived in City Road for 20 years, said: "It's a surprise but historically the churchyard has always been where people went for a drink. They congregate around Ber Street.

"People hang out in the churchyard but that is probably the same with any of them in Norwich. They can congregate without being disturbed."

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DS Carly Jermy on 101 quoting incident number 116 of 29 September.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.