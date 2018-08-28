Search

Man stabbed and robbed in Norwich city centre

PUBLISHED: 12:07 25 October 2018 | UPDATED: 13:10 25 October 2018

Norwich Castle gardens. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2015

A man in his 20s was stabbed in the chest and robbed in Norwich city centre.

Police said the victim was attacked by two men at about 4pm on Wednesday (October 24) at Castle Gardens.

His iPhone was stolen during the incident.

The victim was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment and remains in a stable condition.

Norfolk police said there had been no arrests so far. Officers are continuing to make enquiries.

• Anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with information should call Norwich CID on 101.

