Man remains under investigation as part of inquiry into rape at UEA in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 18:41 11 January 2019
Detectives are continuing to investigate after a woman was raped at the University of East Anglia (UEA).
The woman was attacked in the early hours of the morning of Thursday, December 6 last year near to the lake at the Earlham Road campus.
Police said the woman was attacked between 2am and 2.30am after being approached by a man.
A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with the incident and questioned.
He has since been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.
The area was sealed off following the incident while detectives carried out their investigation.
• Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact DS Matt Jenkins at Norwich CID on 101.
• Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
