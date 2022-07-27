Man released under investigation after station assault

A man has been released following an assault at Norwich train station last week.

British Transport Police arrested a man in connection with the incident after a member of staff was assaulted at 5pm on Wednesday, July 20.

The man, who was arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm was taken into custody.

The national special force said that the man has now been released under investigation.

Officers continue to review CCTV footage in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information should contact police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 405040.

Or people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.