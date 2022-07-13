Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Man released on bail following fire at city flat

Maya Derrick

Published: 10:29 AM July 13, 2022
Emergency services at the scene of a flat fire in Calvert Street, Norwich

Calvert Street was closed by emergency services due to a flat fire - Credit: Maya Derrick

A man arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire at a flat in Norwich has been released.

Police said the 67-year-old man has been released on conditional bail until August 1.

Fire crews were called to the building in Calvert Street, off St Crispins Road, at 7.09am on Wednesday, July 6.

Police were then called to the incident at 7.23am.

There were a number of emergency vehicles at a flat fire off St Crispins Road - Credit: Maya Derrick

A witness described seeing four fire engines, two ambulances and two police vehicles in the area.

Fire crews from Earlham, Sprowston and Carrow used breathing apparatus and jets to put out the blaze.

No injuries as a result of the fire were reported.

Tenants were evacuated from the building and the road reopened at 9am.

Calvert Street has been closed by emergency services due to a flat fire - Credit: Maya Derrick

The 67-year-old was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and arson endangering life.

The man was questioned at Wymondham police station in connection with the blaze.

Enquiries are ongoing.


