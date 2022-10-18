Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Man punched in face in city suburb assault

Maya Derrick

Published: 10:29 AM October 18, 2022
A man has been assaulted following an altercation with a group of people suspected of taking part in anti-social behaviour.

The incident happened in Barkers Lane, Sprowston, in the evening of October 5.

The man is thought to have confronted the suspected offenders before he was assaulted. 

John Ward, Conservative county and district councillor for Sprowston, was informed by police of the incident.

It comes amid increasing concerns over crime in the area after homes in Church Lane and Barkers Lane were pelted with eggs.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Constabulary confirmed the force was investigating reports of an assault.

She said: "The incident occurred in Barkers Lane, Sprowston, on Wednesday October 5 at 7.10pm where a man confronted a number of people following incidents of anti-social behaviour, one of whom punched him in the face.

"The matter has been reported to police and enquiries are currently ongoing."

Norfolk Constabulary encourages those affected by anti-social behaviour to call 101 or 999 in an emergency.

