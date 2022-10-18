Man punched in face in city suburb assault
- Credit: Google Street View
A man has been assaulted following an altercation with a group of people suspected of taking part in anti-social behaviour.
The incident happened in Barkers Lane, Sprowston, in the evening of October 5.
The man is thought to have confronted the suspected offenders before he was assaulted.
John Ward, Conservative county and district councillor for Sprowston, was informed by police of the incident.
It comes amid increasing concerns over crime in the area after homes in Church Lane and Barkers Lane were pelted with eggs.
A spokeswoman for Norfolk Constabulary confirmed the force was investigating reports of an assault.
She said: "The incident occurred in Barkers Lane, Sprowston, on Wednesday October 5 at 7.10pm where a man confronted a number of people following incidents of anti-social behaviour, one of whom punched him in the face.
"The matter has been reported to police and enquiries are currently ongoing."
Most Read
- 1 Roasts at three Norfolk restaurants named among best in country
- 2 Milk poured on M&S staff in city centre
- 3 City road to close as zebra crossing is installed
- 4 Popular corner shop confirms expansion into neighbouring house
- 5 Homeowner's camera catches man in her garden during early hours
- 6 Four arrested after milk poured on floor of M&S
- 7 Pedestrian taken to hospital after crash near city
- 8 Police called in over NR3 neighbour's dispute
- 9 Egg-lobbing yobs are BACK much to fury of homeowners
- 10 Car racks up fines after being left in loading bay for TWO WEEKS
Norfolk Constabulary encourages those affected by anti-social behaviour to call 101 or 999 in an emergency.