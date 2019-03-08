Have you seen this man? He's wanted by police for breach of bail

Wanted man Keith Watling is on the run. Picture: Norfolk police Archant

A man with links to Norwich and North Walsham is wanted by police for failing to appear at crown court and breach of bail.

Keith Watling, 35, from Lone Barn Road in Norwich, is is about 5ft 7 tall, with short and balding dark hair and facial stubble.

Police are urging anyone who may have seen him, or know of his whereabouts, to contact them.

Anyone with information should call Norfolk police on 101.