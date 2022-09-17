Kind stranger offers £100 to help student buy new bike after theft
- Credit: Jamie Morrison / Archant
A kind-hearted city man has offered to donate £100 to a student who had his bike stolen last month.
University of East Anglia (UEA) medical student Jamie Morrison, 21, had his bike nicked on August 1.
But Michael Stewart-Watling, 75 who lives in Cherry Lane, wanted to help saying: "I saw the article and pictures of what happened and felt really sorry for him.
"I felt sick at what happened.
"I hope with the money he can get himself a new bike.
"I won't miss the money personally.
"It just means a few less bottles of brandy for me which is probably a good thing.
"He won't owe me anything - I just felt like it's the right thing to do."
James Morrison, who was the victim of the bike theft, said: "It's such a pleasant surprise.
"I haven't been able to afford a new bike yet so it's really kind for someone to help."