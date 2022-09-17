Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Crime

Kind stranger offers £100 to help student buy new bike after theft

Author Picture Icon

Francis Redwood

Published: 6:30 AM September 17, 2022
A good Samaritan from Cherry Lane is donating £100 to a UEA student to help him buy a new bike after it was stolen

A stranger from Cherry Lane is donating £100 to a UEA student to help him buy a new bike after it was stolen - Credit: Jamie Morrison / Archant

A kind-hearted city man has offered to donate £100 to a student who had his bike stolen last month.

University of East Anglia (UEA) medical student Jamie Morrison, 21, had his bike nicked on August 1.

But Michael Stewart-Watling, 75 who lives in Cherry Lane, wanted to help saying: "I saw the article and pictures of what happened and felt really sorry for him.

Michael Stewart-Watling who is angry over the lack of action on fly-tipping and rats on Cherry Close

Michael Stewart-Watling who is angry over the lack of action on fly-tipping and rats on Cherry Close in Lakenham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

"I felt sick at what happened.

"I hope with the money he can get himself a new bike.

The man was seen stealing the bike on August 1 in Corie Road

The man was seen stealing the bike on August 1 in Corie Road - Credit: Jamie Morrison

"I won't miss the money personally.

"It just means a few less bottles of brandy for me which is probably a good thing.

Jamie Morrison, 21, who lives in Corie Road

Jamie Morrison, 21, who lives in Corie Road - Credit: Jamie Morrison

"He won't owe me anything - I just felt like it's the right thing to do."

James Morrison, who was the victim of the bike theft, said: "It's such a pleasant surprise.

"I haven't been able to afford a new bike yet so it's really kind for someone to help."

The thief was caught on CCTV around 5.20pm

The thief was caught on CCTV around 5.20pm - Credit: Jamie Morrison

