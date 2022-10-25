Man jailed for damaging police car during 'busy weekend' for officers

A 30-year-old man has been jailed after he smashed a police car with a bottle of wine and ripped a wingmirror off - Credit: Archant

A man has been jailed for four months after he damaged a police car outside a city police station.

The arrest was one of four on Saturday, October 22, amid what was a busy weekend for Norwich officers.

A 38-year-old man was arrested outside Bethel Street police station at 5.30pm after smashing a police car with a bottle of wine and ripping the wingmirror off.

Pavel Kleczaj, of no fixed address, was subsequently charged with criminal damage and sentenced to four months imprisonment, as well as being ordered to pay £50 in compensation.

Earlier that day, a man in his 50s was arrested shortly before 1pm on Saturday, October 22, at Riverside on suspicion of setting a bin alight.

He was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and has since been released on bail.

Two hours later, officers arrested a woman in Swan Lane, Norwich, for failing to appear at court. She had failed to appear on two occasions relating to an assault by beating and a theft from a shop.

Officers made a further arrest in Swan Lane at 5pm, when a man in his 50s was arrested for being drunk and aggressive towards people in London Street. He was issued with an adult conditional caution.



