Man jailed for sexually motivated attack on lone female on Norwich path

Attempted kidnapping on Marriott's Way footpath. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2017

A dangerous robber was sexually motivated when he “terrorised” a woman who he grabbed on a Norwich footpath just weeks after being released from prison, a court has heard.

Aaron Bidle. PIC: Norfolk Police. Aaron Bidle. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Aaron Bidle, 36, had been on Marriott’s Way and waited for the woman in her 20s to be on her own before he launched the terrifying attack, Norwich Crown Court was told.

Andrew Oliver, prosecuting, said Bidle covered her mouth and was trying to pull her backwards but she screamed out, bit his hand and managed to remove it from her mouth.

Mr Oliver said she then managed to knee Bidle in the groin during the struggle before he let go and ran off.

The victim was later helped by other members of the public following the attack which happened on a section of path near to Barker Street in Norwich shortly before 5pm on October 8 last year.

Bidle, of Drayton Road, Norwich, had been released by the Parole Board a month before the attack after serving 11 years for robbery.

He was categorised as a dangerous offender and given an IPP (Imprisonment for Public Protection) for robbery in 2006 - which he later admitted was sexually motivated - aimed at protecting the public from serious offenders whose crimes did not merit a life sentence.

Bidle had previously admitted false imprisonment and possession of cannabis.

He denied the offence was sexually motivated but Judge Stephen Holt found that it was following a Newton Hearing held on Monday before Bidle was sentenced.

A victim impact statement described how the woman, who was 23 at the time, felt vulnerable since the attack and was no longer able to go on walks as she does not feel safe.

Sentencing Bidle to an extended 10 year sentence, made up of five years custody and an additional five years on licence, Judge Holt said the attack had “terrorised” the victim.

He said she got an “enormous fright” and although conceding that Bidle did not go onto sexually molest her, because she got away, he insisted the defendant was a “high risk of serious harm to members of the public”.

Christian Wasunna, for Bidle, said the incident was “short-lived” with no threats before it happened.