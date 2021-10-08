Norwich man jailed for string of shop thefts
A man has been jailed for a string of thefts from shops in Norwich this summer.
Police arrested a man in his 40s at around 10.45am on October 5 on suspicion of theft.
He was later taken to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
Farid Lahfa, 40, of William Kett Close, Norwich, was then charged with 11 counts of theft from Norwich businesses which took place between August 11 and September 18 and held in custody.
He appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday October 6 where he admitted to the thefts.
Two were original offences dealt with by a suspended sentence on September 13.
He received a 32-week prison sentence.
