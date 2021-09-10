Masked raiders' attack on house leaves victim 'afraid of empty rooms'

Published: 5:38 PM September 10, 2021

Allen Turner, 45, has been jailed for an aggravated assault in Costessey. - Credit: Norfolk Police

The victim of a home invasion burglary says she has "lost the love" for her home after three masked raiders armed with pickaxes smashed their way in and attacked those inside.

Allen Turner appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, September 3, to be sentenced for the aggravated burglary on November 4, 2020.

Three masked suspects smashed their way into a house in Costessey while the three people who lived there were at home.

One of the victims was in their sitting room when he heard "thudding noises" of someone hitting the glass window behind him before seeing two men trying to smash the window with a pickaxe.

The man, in his 30s, was followed by one of the suspects who punched him in the head, knocking him to the floor.

Another victim, a woman in her 70s, heard the victim shout "there's someone in the house" before seeing a man on top of the third victim.

The third victim, a man in his 60s, was hit on the head with a pickaxe and suffered cuts and grazes to his head and body.

One of the suspects left the house by smashing the front window of the house.

Another man, believed to be Turner, suffered stab wounds to his thigh after one of the victims fought back.

Police officers identified blood at the scene that DNA analysis revealed to be Turner's.

Turner, 45, of Chipperfield Road, Norwich, was arrested on November 17.

After pleading guilty to aggravated burglary at an earlier court hearing he was sentenced to 10 years in prison with an extended period of two years on licence.

In a statement read out to the court, the female victim said: "I'm afraid to go into empty rooms for fear of what I might see.

"We are all still very fearful of things and my love for this house has vanished for now. I am hoping with time we can all grow to love the house again.

"I hope these people realise it's not just the damage to the house that a problem, it's the mental scars that nobody can see.”

DC Ryan Westrop of Norfolk Constabulary said: "This must have been terrifying for the victims. Turner is clearly a dangerous individual and I hope the sentence acts as a deterrent to other criminals who think it's acceptable to carry weapons and engage in violence.”