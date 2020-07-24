Search

Man had razor blades in his mouth after being arrested for burglaries

PUBLISHED: 06:30 25 July 2020

Christopher Stevenon. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Christopher Stevenon. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Archant

A man was found with razor blades in his mouth after being arrested for two burglaries in the city, a court has heard.

Christopher Stevenson, 26, was found asleep in the communal area of a property in St Faiths Lane, Norwich.

John Morgans, prosecuting, said he was found by a resident, who had heard a disturbance in the early hours of the morning.

Mr Morgans said the resident “found this to be unusual” and contacted her other house mates.

But the resident was told that the person in the property had been nothing to do with them.

Mr Morgans said: “It was then that she contacted the landlord.”

The court heard it was then discovered that a business address in King Street, Norwich, which deals with student lettings, where keys to the St Faiths Lane property and others were taken, had also been broken into.

Property taken included an iPad as well as the keys that had been used by Stevenson to get into the property in St Faiths Lane,

You may also want to watch:

The court heard that Stevenson had been circulated as wanted by police before being found by officers outside a shop in the city centre.

He was found to have two screwdrivers in his left trainer and arrested by police.

When at the police station he was found to have razor blades in his mouth which he was asked to spit out on the floor.

Stevenson, of no fixed abode, appeared at court on Friday (July 24) having admitted two counts of burglary, on March 23 this year and April 22 this year.

The defendant, who the court heard has appeared before the court 31 times in respect of 90 offences, also admitted an offence of having an article with a blade or point, the razor blades, on April 22.

Representing himself in court, Stevenson, initially said he did not want to say anything.

But he went onto describe how he had been released from prison, was homeless, found somewhere and burgled it.

He said he had taken cocaine, smoked drugs, had run around and “went nuts”.

As a three strike burglar, Stevenson found himself at risk of being made subject to a mandatory minimum three-year jail term when he was sentenced.

But Judge Andrew Shaw, who described it as a “sad case in my judgement” imposed a total jail term of 1,043 days, or 34 months and nine days in custody,

