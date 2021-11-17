News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Drug dealer who controlled 'Audi' County Line in Norwich jailed

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 4:23 PM November 17, 2021
Justin Kamara has been sentenced to over five years in jail after he was involved in the supply of Class A drugs in Norwich.

Justin Kamara has been sentenced to five years and seven months behind bars after he admitted he had been involved in the supply of Class A drugs in Norwich. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A man has been jailed after he admitted supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Norwich as part of a County Line.

Justin Kamara, from Southwark in London, was sentenced to five years and seven months behind bars at Norwich Crown Court, on November 17, after he admitted being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin at a previous hearing.

The 32-year-old was arrested at an address in Cosy Corner in North Walsham on April 30, 2020, following a joint operation between the Norfolk Police County Lines Team and the Metropolitan Police.

The operation, named Op Orochi, analysed mobile phone data to identify those controlling County Lines from London to Norfolk.

After being arrested, Kamara was found in possession of mobile phones, cash and Class A drugs.

Analysis of the phone line revealed Kamara was responsible for controlling the ‘Audi’ line between January 23, 2020, and April 30, 2020.

Phone data showed more than 22,000 texts and calls were sent and received relating to the supply of Class A drugs within that time period.

PC Lewis Perkins from the County Lines Team said: "This latest sentencing under Op Orochi demonstrates our ongoing commitment to targeting those controlling County Lines in Norfolk.

”We will continue to work with the Met Police to identify line holders and protect those vulnerable young people and adults from the exploitation associated with this type of drug activity.”

