Man issued with caution after cannabis plants seized
A man has been issued with a caution after a collection of cannabis plants were discovered in a village on the outskirts of Norwich.
Cannabis plants were seized from an address in Bowthorpe after a search in a property at 8.30pm on Wednesday, March 2.
Officers from the Earlham Safer Neighbourhood Team acted on information and attended an address in Goodhale Road.
During a search of the property nine cannabis plants were discovered.
A spokeswoman from Norfolk Police confirmed that a man, aged in his 50s, was interviewed following the raid and was issued with a caution.
Cannabis is a Class B drug and in the UK is unlawful to cultivate - water, feed or nurture - any part of a cannabis plant.
