Man in his 60s injured after burglar broke into his house

Robbie Nichols

Published: 5:41 PM February 14, 2022
Updated: 5:42 PM February 14, 2022
Norfolk Constabulary police vehicle. Picture: James Bass.

A man in his 60s has been left with injuries after a suspect broke into his home. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2012

A man has been injured after being shoved by a burglar the broke into his house.

The incident happened in George Winter Court, north Norwich, at 6am when an unknown suspect entered the victim's home through a back door.

After being disturbed by the occupant, the suspect pushed the man in his 60s, causing him to suffer minor injuries.

Nothing was stolen from the property.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or any suspicious activity in the area to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact DC Craig Weir at Bethel Street Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference 36/11394/22.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

