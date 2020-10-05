Search

Man needed surgery after city centre fight

PUBLISHED: 14:49 05 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:09 05 October 2020

A fight broke out between two groups on Bedford Street on Saturday night. Picture: Simon Parkin

A 21-year-old needed surgery after being badly injured in a city centre brawl.

The fight broke out between a group of 10 men and women, believed to be in their early 20s, and a smaller group of young men in Bedford Street at 10pm on Saturday.

Police were called as the incident moved from Bedford Street to London Street.

The victim was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital after suffering “significant injuries” to his ear, which later required surgery.

Anyone who saw the incident are asked to contact Det Con Claire Gould at Norwich CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/69592/20 or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

