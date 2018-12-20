Man in wheelchair sought after women were touched inappropriately
Norfolk police
A CCTV image of a man in a wheelchair has been released after three women were touched inappropriately in Norwich city centre.
It happened on Friday, November 16 in broad daylight, on three separate occasions.
The first took place on Little London Street, between 12.30pm and 1pm. The second was also on Little London Street between 1.35pm and 2pm.
The third was on St Peter’s Street between 2pm and 2.30pm.
Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incidents.
Anyone who may recognise the man, or anyone with information, should contact PC Scott Ellis at Bethel Street Police Station on 101.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
