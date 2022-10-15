Homeowner's camera catches man in her garden during early hours

CCTV footage of someone looking around a garden in Burges Road at 3.30am. Pictured inset is homeowner Alys Wyatt - Credit: Alys Wyatt

A neighbourhood has been checking security cameras after a night prowler was captured snooping around front gardens in the early hours of the morning.

Those living in Burges Road in the Mile Cross area of the city were targeted by a mysterious man while they were sleeping on Friday morning.

Homeowner Alys Wyatt, 35, reported the man to police around 7am on Friday after her security cameras alerted her to the opportunist repeatedly visiting her property between 3.19am and 4am.

She said: "It was not like he was being stealthy as he was wearing bright coloured clothes.

"I was shocked when I saw the security notifications on my phone this morning. I was expecting it to be a cat but it was a human.

"It's a shame because this community was getting better and better but more recently as people are feeling the pinch, people are being more opportunistic."

Alys Wyatt, of Burges Road - Credit: Alys Wyatt

Ms Wyatt does not believe anything was actually stolen from her property but the video footage shows the man shining a torch and having a good look around.

She is now considering installing a doorbell camera in addition to her existing security cameras located higher up.

Security camera footage of the man at 3.30am in Burges Road - Credit: Alys Wyatt

It is understood a metal sign was stolen from Bassingham Road nearby during the early hours of Friday morning, but it is not known if this is connected.

Council tenant Tahmena Fardous, 37, who lives in Burges Road, said: "Someone has stolen a bike before. It is easy access into our gardens and I have been thinking about asking the council for a locked gate.

"The neighbour's camera covers our house but I am also considering a doorbell camera. People do just take things left in the garden."

Burges Road in the Mile Cross area of the city - Credit: Ben Hardy

A 36-year-old woman living in Burges Road, who did not wish to be named, said: "With the cost of living, people are more open to find other ways to earn.

"I expect crime will go up a lot over the next year. This is a prime community for it."

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Police said: "Police were called at 7.07am this morning following reports of suspicious circumstances at an address in Burges Road.

"There was no damage caused and nothing was taken."



