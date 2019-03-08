Man on roof arrested in overnight police incident

Search

PUBLISHED: 11:17 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:17 28 October 2019

A man in his 50s was arrested following an incident on Trafford Road Photo: Steve Adams

A man in his 50s was arrested following an incident on Trafford Road Photo: Steve Adams

A man in his 50s has been arrested after an incident which saw a heavy police presence in a residential street close to Norwich.

At around 11.45pm on Sunday evening, emergency services were called to an incident on Trafford Road in Lakenham, near Norwich, which saw police, firefighters and paramedics all attend.

Police were called to the area following reports of a man spotted on the roof of one of the properties on the road.

The incident saw a strong police presence in the area, with fire crews from Carrow, Earlham and Sprowston also assisting the officers in responding to the call.

A man in his 50s was then arrested on suspicion of burglary and causing criminal damage and was taken into police custody in the early hours of Monday morning.

