Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Man arrested after pedestrian suffers serious injuries in Norwich crash

PUBLISHED: 10:21 22 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:40 22 December 2018

Prince of Wales Road. Photo: Archant

Prince of Wales Road. Photo: Archant

Archant

A pedestrian in his 20s has suffered serious injuries and a man has been arrested following a crash in Norwich’s clubland.

The pedestrian was involved in the collision with a black Hyundai on Prince of Wales Road at around 3.40am on Saturday, according to Norfolk police.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and is in a stable condition.

Emergency services attended the scene and the road was closed between Eastbourne Place and the Riverside Road for several hours.

The road was re-opened shortly after 8am.

Police would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or has information concerning the driving manner of the vehicle prior to the incident.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police quoting CAD reference 74 of Saturday 22 December.

A man, aged in his 40s, has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Drivers face three weeks of disruption because Norwich ring road roundabout requires repairs

Work on the Sweet Briar Road/Dereham Road roundabout was completed in June. Picture: Nick Butcher

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Motorist more than four times drink drive limit rolls car

An upturned car near the Copper Beech pub in Costessey, with police on the scene. Picture: BRECKLAND POLICE

“They just opened the door to us” - eight arrested for Class A drug dealing in police day of action

Officers at William Kett Close where eight people were arrested for Class A drug dealing. Picture: Sgt Mark Shepherd

Most Read

Rogue landlords from Neasden ordered to pay back £322,282 or face prison after converting two houses into 18 flats

The property in Glynfield Road.

Brent’s ‘slumlord millionaire’ handed record £1.5million fine – and will face nine years’ jail if he doesn’t pay

The case was heard at Harrow Crown Court. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive

Hundreds fill Bridge Park leisure centre to stop Brent Council selling off community’s vital land

Bertha Joseph adds her voice to save Bridge Park Community Centre. Picture: Jonathan Goldberg

Neasden Lane murder: Ioan Campeanu guilty of killing Andra Hilitanu and their unborn child

Ioan Campeanu. Picture: Met Police

Investigation underway after Alperton industrial units burn down in seven-hour blaze

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Blackburn Rovers v Norwich City: The Lowdown

Jordan Rhodes returns to former club Blackburn with the Canaries today Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Man arrested after pedestrian suffers serious injuries in Norwich crash

Prince of Wales Road. Photo: Archant

How Black Friday unfolded in Norwich

Police in Prince of Wales over a past festive period. PIC: Rob Colman.

Norwich City footballers host Christmas dinner in Delia Smith’s restaurant

Norwich City Academy players hosted a Christmas meal. Photo: Norwich City

Police officers ‘uninjured’ after trying to stop Audi A5

An Audi A5 hit a Norwich Police car. Photo: Sgt Chris Harris
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists