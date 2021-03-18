Man in 70s suffers head injuries in road rage attack

Published: 12:26 PM March 18, 2021 Updated: 12:57 PM March 18, 2021

Busy junction of Aylsham Road and Mile Cross Road where road rage attack occurred. - Credit: Google

A man needed hospital treatment for head injuries after being attacked at a busy traffic junction in Norwich.

Police are investigating the road rage incident that occurred on Aylsham Road, at the junction of Mile Cross Road, just before 3.50pm on Wednesday, March 17.

The victim, a man aged in his 70s, was walking across the road when a woman in a car became verbally abusive.

A man then got out of the car and pushed the victim, causing him to fall. The driver and woman then left the scene.

The man, who had sustained head injuries in the fall, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to be treated.

Reports on social media claimed the attack had involved a dog but police confirmed this was not the case.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 240 of Wednesday 17 March.