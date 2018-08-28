Man had axe in Norwich park to make cup of tea for friend, court told

Joseph Marsh at Norwich Crown Court. PIC: Peter Walsh. Archant

A man who has gone on trial for possessing an axe in a city park has told a court he used it to cut wood so he could make cups of tea to have with a friend.

A man has been arrested after reports of threats being made with an axe. Picture: Norfolk Police A man has been arrested after reports of threats being made with an axe. Picture: Norfolk Police

Joseph Marsh, 36, was arrested after police attended Wensum Park and found him with a hand axe.

Marsh, who lives in a garage on St Martin’s Road, Norwich, has gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court having pleaded not guilty to possessing a bladed article on July 17 last year.

Simon Gladwell, prosecuting, said Marsh was seen by officers who had been called to the park and found in possession of a “small hand axe”.

Mr Gladwell said Marsh was arrested after being found with the axe.

He told police he lived in a garage near to the wood and used the axe to “chop wood” so he could “burn it to make tea and cook food”.

But the court heard that Marsh did not have any wood when he was stopped by police.

Mr Gladwell told the jury of eight men and four women that the prosecution say he did not have a good reason to have the axe but it was for them to decide.

Giving evidence on Thursday (January 31), Marsh told Andrew Oliver, defending, that he had been given the axe by his mother and used it to “chop up things for my Ghillie Kettle for me and my friend so we could have a cup of tea”.

The garage was used by his mother for her work with the charity, City Saints, had no electricity or gas supply.

Marsh said he used LED lights to light it and a Ghillie Kettle, or Kelly Kettle, to make tea or food.

A Ghillie Kettle was brought into court for the jury to see.

When asked by Mr Oliver why he needed an axe instead of a saw or something else to cut the wood Marsh replied it was “the easiest thing” to cut with.

The trial continues.