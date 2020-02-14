Police cordon off part of city centre after man found with serious injuries

Police have sealed off part of the area around the River Wensum and the Hotel Nelson. Pic: Archant. Archant

Police have cordoned off part of Norwich city centre, after a man was found with serious injuries.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A man was found with serious head and arm injuries near the Hotel Nelson. Pic: Archant. A man was found with serious head and arm injuries near the Hotel Nelson. Pic: Archant.

Blue and white police tape has been used to seal off steps and a stretch of pavement close to the Hotel Nelson, in Prince of Wales Road.

There were police officers at either end of the sealed-off area, next to the River Wensum, this morning.

Police were called to the area at about 12.30am on Friday, by paramedics who were treating a man who had injuries to his head and arm.

The man, in his 50s, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment where he remains in a stable condition. His injuries are described as non-life threatening.

Detectives are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have information about what happened.

Witnesses should contact Norwich CID on 101 quoting incident number three of today's date.