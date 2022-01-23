Arrest after man found with large quantity of cannabis and lock knife
- Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015
A man has been arrested after police found him in possession of a large quantity of cannabis and a lock knife.
Norwich Police used their stop and search powers on two males in the Castle Moat yesterday [Saturday January 22].
The officers from the Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team found one of the males with a significant quantity of the class B drug and a knife.
He was later arrested.
A tweet by Norwich Police said: "Earlier today, officers from the Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team stop searched two males in the Castle Moat.
"One male was arrested after being found in possession of a large quantity of cannabis and a lock knife."
Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.
Most Read
- 1 City schools to share one site as building returned to council
- 2 Walker furious as beauty spot 'ruined' by bush chopping
- 3 New beer and burrito bar opens in city centre
- 4 House of horrors: Is this the worst council property in Norwich?
- 5 Five of Norwich's best takeaways according to our readers
- 6 Petition supporting Western Link gains hundreds of signatures
- 7 Burger off! Petition launched to scrap new McDonald's plan
- 8 Police on hand as anti-vaccine protesters gather in city
- 9 Mum describes heartache year on from daughter's tragic death
- 10 Tourist slapped with £100 parking fine for cash machine stop