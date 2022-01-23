Arrest after man found with large quantity of cannabis and lock knife

A man was found in possession of a large quantity of cannabis and a lock knife in the Castle Moat, Norwich. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A man has been arrested after police found him in possession of a large quantity of cannabis and a lock knife.

Norwich Police used their stop and search powers on two males in the Castle Moat yesterday [Saturday January 22].

The officers from the Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team found one of the males with a significant quantity of the class B drug and a knife.

He was later arrested.

A tweet by Norwich Police said: "Earlier today, officers from the Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team stop searched two males in the Castle Moat.

"One male was arrested after being found in possession of a large quantity of cannabis and a lock knife."

