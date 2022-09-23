Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Male 'brandishing knife' in city detained under mental health act

Emily Thomson

Published: 9:09 AM September 23, 2022
There have been reports of a crash between a van and a car in Norwich this morning. Photo: PA Wire.

A male has been detained under the mental health act after he was found in possession of a knife in Norwich - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

A male was arrested after reports that he was seen brandishing a knife in the city centre. 

It happened in Gentleman's Walk on Thursday, September 22.

Police officers on cycle patrol, from the Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team, stop and searched the male. 

He was found in possession of a Stanley knife.

The male was subsequently arrested for being in possession of a bladed article in public.

He has since been detained under the mental health act. 

A police spokesperson said: "The male that was arrested yesterday in Norwich city centre after he was seen brandishing a knife has been detained under the mental health act.

"He will now get the help he needs."


