Male 'brandishing knife' in city detained under mental health act

A male was arrested after reports that he was seen brandishing a knife in the city centre.

It happened in Gentleman's Walk on Thursday, September 22.

Police officers on cycle patrol, from the Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team, stop and searched the male.

He was found in possession of a Stanley knife.

The male was subsequently arrested for being in possession of a bladed article in public.

He has since been detained under the mental health act.

A police spokesperson said: "The male that was arrested yesterday in Norwich city centre after he was seen brandishing a knife has been detained under the mental health act.

