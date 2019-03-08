Man found guilty of being violent towards dog in Norwich park

A dog owner found guilty of hitting and being physically violent towards his dog has been told when compared to the witness accounts his explanation of events were not credible enough.

Alan Golder, of Morse Road, Norwich, was seen and heard by several dog walkers hitting and shouting at his British Bulldog, Annie, when taking her and another Bulldog - called Bear- for a walk in Pilling Park on November 11 last year.

Appearing at Norwich Magistrates court on Thursday September 5, the 53-year-old denied the charges telling the court he was caring responsible dog owner who adored his dogs.

He told the court he had not struck his dog, and was instead was trying to remove a stick she had in her mouth because she wasn't allowed sticks.

He said: "I would never strike my dogs I love them to bits."

But the court heard from three people who were also in the park on November 11 and who told the court they saw Golder being aggressive towards the Bulldog.

Kelly Matthews said she first became aware of Golder entering the park when she heard him shouting at his dogs.

She said she saw Golder approach Annie - who was running around with a stick in her mouth - in a "very aggressive manner".

Ms Matthews, who told the court she knew Golder, said she was aware Annie was not allowed sticks. She said: "Mr Golder picked her up by each end of the stick and he literally threw her so hard she landed on her back and she bounced off the ground."

Ms Matthews said Golder then started hitting the dog. "He repeatedly struck Annie around the head muzzle in an attempt to get her to drop the stick."

The court also heard from Darren Carrey and Jennifer Bunting, other dog walkers who were in Pilling Park on November 11 who told the court they also saw Golder striking Annie.

Finding Golder guilty, Jeffrey Dyett, chairman of the bench said: "We find the prosecution witnesses to be credible and compelling and we believe there was no vendetta against you as to you we did not find your explanation of events to be credible.

"We believe that this was a reckless incident we think that you were, up to that point a responsible caring owner."

Golder was fined £120 and ordered to pay £500 in costs plus a £30 victim surcharge.