Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Man who hit cars with wood during 21st birthday celebrations is fined

PUBLISHED: 11:35 12 February 2019

Police were called after Pemberton was shouting and hitting cars with wood in Magdalen Street. Picture: ANTONY KELLY.

Police were called after Pemberton was shouting and hitting cars with wood in Magdalen Street. Picture: ANTONY KELLY.

Archant

A man’s 21st birthday celebrations ended with him being arrested after he was caught shouting in the street and hitting cars with wood.

Ryan Pemberton, 21, had been out for a few drinks and celebrating his birthday on January 3 this year.

But Norwich Magistrates Court heard police were later called after Pemberton was shouting and hitting cars with wood in Magdalen Street, Norwich.

Stacie Cossey, prosecuting, said he was arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

Pemberton, of Station Road, Attlebridge, appeared in court on Tuesday (February 12) when he admitted being drunk and disorderly.

His plea put him in breach of a conditional discharge imposed for other offences, including criminal damage.

Pemberton, who represented himself in court, said: “I had just had too much to drink.

“It was my birthday. I went out and just drunk a bit too much.”

Chairman of the bench Val Khambata warned Pemberton about the consequences of drinking too much.

She said: “My husband can have a good time on just an orange juice.”

Pemberton was fined £133, ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £30 victim surcharge.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

WATCH: First look inside newly opened Cosy Club restaurant

Norwich Cosy Club general manager, Pete Harvey, middle, with waiting staff. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

Man who denies turning house into Japanese restaurant will not face enforcement action

Orlando's, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Police arrest two people in Norwich city centre

Police arrested two people on suspicion of theft on Rose Lane in Norwich. Photo: Bethany Wales

Two men jailed for dealing Class A drugs in Norwich

Kylann Grannum (right) and Shaun Byers (left) pleaded guilty to three counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

Police shut Yaxham Road at the junction with Cutthroat Lane after a motorcyclist had a medical episode while riding. Pic: Archant.

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

Weird Norfolk feature looking at the underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

Second hand store Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, will close at the end of the week. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

Police negotiators called to man threatening people with metal poles

Police were called to a man making threats in Attleborough. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

MATCHDAY LIVE: Preston v Norwich City – Canaries aim to get one over another former boss

Norwich City head to Alex Neil's Preston to kick-off their North West double-header.

Let’s hope class boundaries are broken down in education in a future Norwich

David Richardson, vice-chancellor at the University of East Anglia, thinks greater collaboration between further and higher education providers will be important in the future. Picture: ARCHANT

STARTING XIs: Tettey returns as Canaries look to stay top at Preston

Alex Tettey captains City at Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists