Man who hit cars with wood during 21st birthday celebrations is fined

Police were called after Pemberton was shouting and hitting cars with wood in Magdalen Street. Picture: ANTONY KELLY. Archant

A man’s 21st birthday celebrations ended with him being arrested after he was caught shouting in the street and hitting cars with wood.

Ryan Pemberton, 21, had been out for a few drinks and celebrating his birthday on January 3 this year.

But Norwich Magistrates Court heard police were later called after Pemberton was shouting and hitting cars with wood in Magdalen Street, Norwich.

Stacie Cossey, prosecuting, said he was arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

Pemberton, of Station Road, Attlebridge, appeared in court on Tuesday (February 12) when he admitted being drunk and disorderly.

His plea put him in breach of a conditional discharge imposed for other offences, including criminal damage.

Pemberton, who represented himself in court, said: “I had just had too much to drink.

“It was my birthday. I went out and just drunk a bit too much.”

Chairman of the bench Val Khambata warned Pemberton about the consequences of drinking too much.

She said: “My husband can have a good time on just an orange juice.”

Pemberton was fined £133, ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £30 victim surcharge.