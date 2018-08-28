Search

Man fined after Christmas Eve ‘violent brawl’ in front of children at pub

PUBLISHED: 12:51 22 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:08 22 January 2019

The brawl happened at the Blue Boar pub in Sprowston Credit: Google Maps

The brawl happened at the Blue Boar pub in Sprowston Credit: Google Maps

Archant

A 34-year-old man has been fined after he was involved in a “violent brawl” in front of terrified children at a Norwich pub.

Nicholas Henderson, of Long Road, Lowestoft, pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour and criminal damage when he appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

The court heard Henderson had visited the Blue Boar pub in Wroxham Road, Sprowston, with his partner and in-laws on Christmas Eve.

Prosecutor Tess Mann said he got involved in a “violent brawl” at the doorway of the pub at around 8.30pm and that he was the main protagonist.

She added: “A member of staff tried to diffuse the situation but was scared as he appeared blinded by rage.”

After the brawl spilled outside, Mrs Mann said staff locked the door as there were children in the pub “who were terrified by what they’d seen.”

When police arrived they found a window panel of the main inner door had been damaged, and after a search of the area found Henderson trying to climb a fence to get away from police.

“He said that the reason he ran was because he didn’t want to get arrested over Christmas,” Mrs Mann added.

Kieran Dunphy, mitigating, said it was “interesting” that the prosecution was describing the skirmish as a violent brawl.

He described Henderson as the “tail-end Charlie” who was trying to break up the commotion between his brother-in-law and his ex girlfriend’s family, and that he was the only person to be arrested after the incident.

Mr Dunphy said Henderson got his karma after his Christmas meal consisted of “soggy sandwiches” courtesy of Norfolk police, and that he was not seen by officers until around 6pm on Christmas Day.

A smartly-dressed Henderson addressed the magistrates in court and said: “I’m very sorry, I was an idiot.”

Chairman of the bench Graham Gerrish fined Henderson £100 for the threatening behaviour charge and £50 for the criminal damage.

He was also ordered to pay £50 compensation, £85 court costs and £30 victim surcharge.

