Man told to pay £70 after going on forbidden holiday to Skegness

Skegness in Lincolnshire. Photo: Getty Images This content is subject to copyright.

A man who went on holiday to Skegness after his probation supervisor had forbidden the trip has been ordered to pay a fine of £70.

Kevin Bingham, 57, of Munnings Road, Norwich, admitted his failure to comply with the conditions of his release after a period of imprisonment by going on the holiday with his partner the week commencing September 8 this year.

Norwich Magistrates’ Court heard on Wednesday that Bingham had called his supervisor to ask for permission to go on the holiday, which had been booked earlier in the year and already paid for, and was refused but went anyway.

He went with his partner and other family members, the court heard.

Chairman of the bench, Colonel Howard Gill, said it was “quite correct to ask permission... but where an offender has direct instructions from probation, we expect them to be adhered to”. He ordered Bingham to pay a fine of £70.