Tenant fined £200 for playing loud music at block of flats

PUBLISHED: 15:50 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:55 18 February 2020

A man has been fined for playing loud music in Clifton Street, Norwich. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A 26-year-old who played his music too loudly at a block of flats has been fined £200.

Alexander Lloyd-Wickens, of Clifton Street, Norwich pleaded guilty to failing to comply with an abatement notice served by Norwich City Council, when he appeared before magistrates on Tuesday, February 18.

The court heard that on July 6 last year the amplified music, shouting, banging and tapping coming from the flat, caused a nuisance to residents.

Prosecutor David Lowens said the defendant was a tenant in a block of flats and that the excessive noise caused significant problems to neighbours.

In mitigation, James Burrows said his client accepted he played music too loudly. He said he was in rent arrears, and had mental health issues.

He said: "He lives with his dog Hugo who he dotes on. He paid a large vet bill in the run-up to Christmas to keep Hugo alive."

He must also pay a £30 victim surcharge.

Drive 24