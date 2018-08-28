Man exposes himself to teenage girl at bus stop

A man exposed himself to a teenager girl on Mill Road in Hethersett. Picture Google. Archant

Police are appealing for information after a man exposed himself at a bus stop in Hethersett.

A girl, aged in her late teens, was standing at the bus stop on Mill Road in the village at 9am on Monday October 22 when a man in a blue estate car stopped and exposed himself before driving off.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or saw the blue car in the area at the time of the incident, should contact PC Nigel Scott at Wymondham Police Station on 101.