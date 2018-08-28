Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man exposes himself to teenage girl at bus stop

PUBLISHED: 10:33 30 October 2018 | UPDATED: 11:12 30 October 2018

A man exposed himself to a teenager girl on Mill Road in Hethersett. Picture Google.

A man exposed himself to a teenager girl on Mill Road in Hethersett. Picture Google.

Archant

Police are appealing for information after a man exposed himself at a bus stop in Hethersett.

A girl, aged in her late teens, was standing at the bus stop on Mill Road in the village at 9am on Monday October 22 when a man in a blue estate car stopped and exposed himself before driving off.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or saw the blue car in the area at the time of the incident, should contact PC Nigel Scott at Wymondham Police Station on 101.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Video: Norwich cafe set to reopen under new ownership and serve prosecco and platters

Gail Watling and Tanya Daniels have teamed up and are set to transform House in St Benedcits Street Credit: House St Benedicts Facebook page

Video: WATCH: Norwich man captures moment would-be burglar attempts to break into his house

A person attempted to break into houses on Duke Street. Photo: Submitted by Nicholas Pover

Opposing immigration marches set to meet on Norwich’s streets

The two demonstrations are planned for outside City Hall in Norwich. Photo: Nick Butcher.

Mystery surrounds death of Norwich woman found dead in homeless woodland camp

Kayla Terry who died in Train Wood. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary.

Norfolk police constable resigns after illegally taking information from a police computer

Picture: Denise Bradley

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide