Man deported as cannabis farm worth £90,000 seized by police
25 January, 2019 - 18:37
Archant
An estimated £90,000 worth of cannabis has been seized by police in Norwich.
Officers executed a drugs warrant in Rye Avenue, Hellesdon, on Friday, January 25, where 264 plants were found.
A man in his 20s was arrested and will be deported due to being “unlawfully at large within the UK”.
Police posted on Twitter: “Another successful warrant by Norwich North SNT. 264 cannabis plants later and one under arrest for production which will lead to a deportation due to them being unlawfully at large within the UK.”
A spokesman for Norfolk police added: “A misuse of drugs act warrant was executed this morning on Rye Avenue, Norwich.
“Estimated around £90,000 worth seized. Person arrested is a male aged in his early 20s.”
