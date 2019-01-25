Man deported as cannabis farm worth £90,000 seized by police

A cannibis farm was found in Hellesdon, Norwich. Picture: Norwich Police Archant

An estimated £90,000 worth of cannabis has been seized by police in Norwich.

Officers executed a drugs warrant in Rye Avenue, Hellesdon, on Friday, January 25, where 264 plants were found.

A man in his 20s was arrested and will be deported due to being “unlawfully at large within the UK”.

Police posted on Twitter: “Another successful warrant by Norwich North SNT. 264 cannabis plants later and one under arrest for production which will lead to a deportation due to them being unlawfully at large within the UK.”

A spokesman for Norfolk police added: “A misuse of drugs act warrant was executed this morning on Rye Avenue, Norwich.

“Estimated around £90,000 worth seized. Person arrested is a male aged in his early 20s.”