Rain

Man to stand trial after denying having a claw hammer in public

PUBLISHED: 11:37 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:37 22 November 2018

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A man is to stand trial after he denied threatening behaviour and having a claw hammer in a public place in Norwich.

Robert Fitzgerald, 45, of Golding Place, Norwich, has been accused of using threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear on August 20 this year.

He is also accused of possessing an offensive weapon, a claw hammer, in Golding Place, on the same date.

Fitzgerald pleaded not guilty to both offences when he appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday (November 22).

He elected to have the case heard in the magistrates’ court and a trial was fixed for January 28 next year.

Fitzgerald was granted unconditional bail by District Judge Nicholas Watson who warned him if he did not attend, the trial would be conducted in his absence.

