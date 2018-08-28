Man denies attempted murder charge in connection with Godric Place stabbing

A 26-year-old man denied an attempted murder charge in connection with a stabbing in Norwich when he appeared in court.

Ashley Anderson, 26, of Norton Gardens, London, pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of Andy Peters after the stabbing incident in Godric Place which happened on Wednesday, November 21, last year.

Anderson, who was casually dressed in a track suit, only spoke to confirm his name at the short hearing at Norwich Crown Court.

Martin Ivory appeared for the prosecution and said that a trial date had already been fixed for April 29, this year.

Jonathan Goodman appeared for Anderson at the hearing.

Judge Stephen Holt adjourned the case and remanded Anderson in custody until his trial later this year.