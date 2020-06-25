Man appears in court after being charged with Norwich woods murder

Police cordoned off part of Drayton Road and St Martins Road after Daniel Littlewood was found dead in Clapham Wood. Photo: Stuart Anderson Archant 2020

A man charged with murder following the death of a 40-year-old in Norwich could stand trial later this year.

Daniel Littlewood, who died in Clapham Woods in Norwich on Monday 22 June. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary / Littlewood family Daniel Littlewood, who died in Clapham Woods in Norwich on Monday 22 June. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary / Littlewood family

Police were called to Clapham Woods, off Drayton Road in Norwich, just before 5.15am on Monday, where they discovered a man with severe head injuries who later died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination revealed the man, later identified as Daniel Littlewood, suffered “severe traumatic head injuries”.

Andrew Forbes, 39, of Crome Road in Norwich, has been charged with murder following Mr Littlewood’s death.

Forbes appeared at Norwich Crown Court via videolink on Thursday morning when he spoke only to confirm his details.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, suggested a timetable with a plea and trial preparation hearing (PTPH) on August 21 and a trial, expected to last about seven days, scheduled for December.

Judge Anthony Bate formally agreed the proposals, with a potential trial date pencilled in for December 14 this year.

The case was adjourned by Judge Bate with Forbes, who was represented by Andrew Thompson, due to return for a PTPH hearing on August 21.

Mr Littlewood’s family paid have paid tribute to him following his death.

Owen Littlewood, Daniel’s father, said: “Daniel was a much-loved son and brother.

“His death has come as a huge shock to our family, and follows the recent death of his mother in April from illness.

“We would request our privacy be respected at this most difficult of times.”

A couple living near to the scene, described their reaction to the tragedy.

A woman, 26, who did not want to be named, said: “It’s just sad. You feel for the family involved, especially at this sort of time.”

Her partner, 28, said: “You don’t really expect something like that.

“It’s always seemed like a nice. Quiet area. It was very unexpected. It’s just sad.”

Police had moved to reassure the public that the incident was not connected to the death of Gemma Cowey, who was found stabbed to death at a derelict former mental hospital in Thorpe St Andrew on Friday, June 19.