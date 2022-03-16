Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News > Crime

Man charged with supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:17 PM March 16, 2022
More cases could be sentenced at Norwich Magistrates Court to ease pressures on crown court where th

A 22-year-old man has been charged with supplying class A drugs. - Credit: Archant

A man has been charged with supplying class A drugs in Norwich.

Anthony Heusner, 22, of no fixed address, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine in the Norwich area.

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Saturday, March 12.

Heusner was released on court bail to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, March 25.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Join our Norwich Court Cases group on Facebook for more news about the justice system in the city. 

Norwich Live News
Norwich Crown Court
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Bus gate camera

Revealed: Streets where new cameras could catch law-breaking drivers

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 04/06/12 of a street party to commemorate the Queen's Diamond Jubilee

First road closure confirmed for jubilee street party in Norwich

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
JOINING IN THE GAMES AT THE FAMILY EVENING AT SOLAR SKATE.

Nostalgia

Five venues children from Norwich will remember going to for a birthday...

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Shreya Dubey, Hotel Manaher, and Mr Vijay Jetani, owner, at Revado Hotel on Stracey Road in Norwich.

Indian restaurant to celebrate reopening with £10 all-you-can-eat menu

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon