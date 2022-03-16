Man charged with supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Norwich

A 22-year-old man has been charged with supplying class A drugs. - Credit: Archant

A man has been charged with supplying class A drugs in Norwich.

Anthony Heusner, 22, of no fixed address, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine in the Norwich area.

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Saturday, March 12.

Heusner was released on court bail to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, March 25.

