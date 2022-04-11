Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Man in 20s charged in connection with drink-driving following city crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 5:03 PM April 11, 2022
A badly damaged Mini after the incident in Riverside Road, Norwich.

A man in his 20s has been charged in connection with drink-driving and possession of a class B drug after a crash involving three parked vehicles in Norwich.

Francis Mubaiwa, 28, of Bowers Avenue, Norwich, was arrested in Riverside Road at the junction of Chalk Hill Road in the city, shortly before 4am on Sunday, April 10, after reports that a white Audi car had crashed.

The crash left a Mini badly damaged on the driver's rear passenger side of the car.

A Mini was left badly damaged on the driver's rear passenger side of the car.

Following the incident, Mubaiwa was charged in connection with driving with excess alcohol, driving without insurance, possession of a controlled class B drug and a driving licence offence.

The road was closed for nearly three hours and reopened just after 6.50am.

No one was injured in the incident.

Mubaiwa has been released on bail to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on May 11, 2022.

