Teenager admits breaching terms of criminal order in Norwich court

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 5:20 PM February 8, 2022
Norwich Magistrates Court.

Norwich Magistrates Court. - Credit: Archant

An 18-year-old man pleaded guilty to breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order in Norwich.

Kwame Quartey, of Southalls Way, Norwich, appeared virtually before Norwich Magistrates' Court today (Tuesday, February 8) and admitted breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

In October 2020, Quartey was given a two-year CBO which stopped him from leaving Norfolk unless with a parent or appropriate adult.

The order also said that he must only use, own, control or possess one mobile phone with an accompanying SIM, and had to provide the telephone number or SIM number of any phone in his possession to an authorised person, as well as informing an authorised person if he changed his address.

Quartey was bailed to appear at Norwich Crown Court at a later date for sentencing.

