Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Rain

Rain

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Man charged with attempted murder following Norwich stabbing

PUBLISHED: 20:43 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 20:43 23 November 2018

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich on Thursday, November 22. Picture Archant.

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Godric Place in Norwich on Thursday, November 22. Picture Archant.

Archant

A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing in Norwich.

Police officers were called to an address in Godric Place at 10.50pm on Wednesday, November 21, to reports a man, aged in his 40s, had suffered stab wounds.

The victim was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

A man from London was arrested the following day, on Thursday, November 22, in Norwich and was questioned by detectives and since charged.

Ashley Anderson, 26, of Norton Gardens, London, has been charged with attempted murder and remanded in police custody.

He is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court on Saturday, November 24.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Updated Public told to avoid Norwich road after man seen ‘making threats’

Bluebell Road in Norwich was closed for several hours while police investigated an incident. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘Clone city’ or bringing Norwich into 21st Century? It’s crunch time for Anglia Square

The view towards St Augustine's Church in the plans for Anglia Square. Photo: Weston Homes

Video ‘Get to the back of the house in case anything blows up’: Man arrested after Norwich bomb threat

A specialist dog handler has been brought in while police investigate an incident on Bluebell Road in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Staff members slept on shift at failing care home where resident was told ‘move your butt’

Two Acres care home, in Taverham, Norwich. Photo: Google Street View

‘It wasn’t me’ - Les Dennis denies being responsible for Norwich graffiti

Les Dennis graffiti on the side of a building in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture Amber Clarke.

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide