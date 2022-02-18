Man appears in court accused of rape and stalking

A man faces charges of raping and stalking a woman including waiting outside her home and workplace.

Aaron Edwards, 31, of Oatfield Close in Horsford, appeared at Norwich magistrates Court on Friday (February 18).

He has been charged with one count of rape and one of stalking against the same woman.

The allegations include that he repeatedly contacted the woman, her family and friends and waited at places where he might meet her.

His solicitor Alistair Taunton told the court: “He is a man of good character who has never appeared in court before.”

He said the defence would be seeking analysis of data on the woman’s phone as this was “going to be crucial to the case”.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and sent the case to Norwich Crown Court. They imposed conditional bail not to enter an area of Norwich and not to contract the victim directly or indirectly.

