Man charged in connection with charity shop burglaries to appear in court
A man charged in connection with two burglaries at a domestic abuse charity shop is set to appear in court.
Police investigating two burglaries at a Sprowston charity shop have confirmed that a man has been charged.
A quantity of clothes were stolen from a shed outside Dawn’s New Horizon in Cannerby Lane on Thursday July 29 and again on Tuesday August 3.
Michael Boyce, 31, of Blithewood Gardens, Norwich, is accused of two counts of burglary as well as two counts of theft on June 19 and August 16 relating to incidents at Caplan Stores in Salhouse Road.
Boyce has been released on bail to appear before Norwich Magistrates Court on November 2.
The clothes were donated for women escaping domestic abuse which were being stored in the shop's shed.
Charity founder Lorraine Curston said she was "devastated" and "heartbroken" after she discovered the initial theft of about £150 worth of donated clothes - from 30 suitcases - the morning after it happened.
