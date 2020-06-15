Man charged with having imitation gun during Norwich brawl

A man is due in court later this month after being charged with possessing an imitation gun with intent to cause fear of violence.

It follows an incident on May 16 this year when police were called to Copenhagen Way shortly after 3pm to reports a number of people were involved in a brawl.

Enquiries continued after it was reported one of the men involved in the fight was in possession of an imitation firearm.

They attended a house in Heath Crescent, close to Norwich Airport, where a man was arrested and the imitation gun seized.

Mantas Gadeikis, 31, of Heath Crescent, Norwich, has been charged with possessing an imitation firearm and released on police bail to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on June 30.

A second man, age 37, arrested at a property in Heath Crescent, Norwich, the same day, on suspicion of possessing a class-A drug received a caution.