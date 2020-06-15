Search

Advanced search

Man charged with having imitation gun during Norwich brawl

PUBLISHED: 13:29 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:29 15 June 2020

Three police cars on the scene on the corner of Cromer Road and Heath Crescent in Norwich, where two men were arrested by officers. Picture: Archant

Three police cars on the scene on the corner of Cromer Road and Heath Crescent in Norwich, where two men were arrested by officers. Picture: Archant

Archant

A man is due in court later this month after being charged with possessing an imitation gun with intent to cause fear of violence.

It follows an incident on May 16 this year when police were called to Copenhagen Way shortly after 3pm to reports a number of people were involved in a brawl.

Enquiries continued after it was reported one of the men involved in the fight was in possession of an imitation firearm.

They attended a house in Heath Crescent, close to Norwich Airport, where a man was arrested and the imitation gun seized.

Mantas Gadeikis, 31, of Heath Crescent, Norwich, has been charged with possessing an imitation firearm and released on police bail to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on June 30.

You may also want to watch:

A second man, age 37, arrested at a property in Heath Crescent, Norwich, the same day, on suspicion of possessing a class-A drug received a caution.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Shoppers flock to Primark as store reopens after lockdown

The queue as Primark opens up to customers as lockdown restrictions are eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

See inside £375,000 Tudor home for sale in famous movie location street

The beautiful home for sale in historic Elm Hill. Pic: Michael Palmer, Image Quest Photography

WATCH: Footage shows strange flashing lights in the sky over Norwich

Lights thought to be SpaceX Starlink satellites were seen flashing in the sky over Norwich. Picture: James Gibson

Touching tribute left by victim’s mum at scene of city tower block tragedy

Floral tributes to Craig Stubbs which have been left at Normandie Tower in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Q+A: complete guide to today’s reopening of shops

Social distancing guidelines have been placed around Norwich city centre ahead of shops reopening on June 15th. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Shoppers flock to Primark as store reopens after lockdown

The queue as Primark opens up to customers as lockdown restrictions are eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

See inside £375,000 Tudor home for sale in famous movie location street

The beautiful home for sale in historic Elm Hill. Pic: Michael Palmer, Image Quest Photography

WATCH: Footage shows strange flashing lights in the sky over Norwich

Lights thought to be SpaceX Starlink satellites were seen flashing in the sky over Norwich. Picture: James Gibson

Touching tribute left by victim’s mum at scene of city tower block tragedy

Floral tributes to Craig Stubbs which have been left at Normandie Tower in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Q+A: complete guide to today’s reopening of shops

Social distancing guidelines have been placed around Norwich city centre ahead of shops reopening on June 15th. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Shoppers flock to Primark as store reopens after lockdown

The queue as Primark opens up to customers as lockdown restrictions are eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Bargains back on offer as TK Maxx reopens

TK Maxx in Norwich has reopened. Picture: Archant

‘I couldn’t sleep’: Excited city shoppers welcome back stores

Rosalind Dickson (pictured) was happy to be back in Jarrolds. Picture: Archant

Man charged with having imitation gun during Norwich brawl

Three police cars on the scene on the corner of Cromer Road and Heath Crescent in Norwich, where two men were arrested by officers. Picture: Archant

Norwich student’s ‘magical’ Black Lives Matter protest photo seen by one million

Rosie Smith and Jim Curran in Parliament Square, captured by Norwich student Molly-Jo Weldon. Picture: Molly-Jo Weldon
Drive 24