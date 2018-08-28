Man charged in connection with string of Norfolk burglaries

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley. Archant

A man has been charged in connection with a string of burglaries in Norfolk.

The incidents took place in Norwich and Weeting between December 5 and 9, with officers arresting a man on December 9 and later charging him in connection with the offences.

Karl Fuller, of no fixed abode but from Brandon, was charged with five counts of burglary.

• On December 5, entering a property in Boundary Close, Weeting, with intent to steal.

• On December 7, entering a property in Oval Road, Norwich, and stealing £3,000 in cash, jewellery and a Hugo Boss watch.

• On December 8, entering a property in Marlpit Lane, Norwich, with intent to steal.

• On December 8, entering a property in Leas Court, Norwich, and stealing watches and jewellery.

• Between December entering and 9, entering a property in Lusher Rise, in Norwich, and stealing clothing and a wallet containing cash and cards.

Fuller appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday, where he was further remanded in custody to appear in court again on Monday, January 7 next year.