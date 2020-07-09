Man to appear in court on burglary charge after car stolen from home

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

A 45-year-old man is due to appear in court in connection with a burglary where a car and bank card were stolen.

Adam Webster, of no fixed address, will appear before Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He was charged with burglary, three counts of fraud by false representation, driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent and driving without motor insurance.

Police responded to reports of a number of items including a silver Ford Fiesta and bank card being stolen from a property in Shorncliffe Avenue between 1am and 7am on Wednesday, July 8.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said the bank card was later used to make transactions at three separate stores in Norwich.

Officers arrested a man in Copenhagen Way in the city at 3.50pm on Wednesday afternoon.