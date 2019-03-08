Search

Man appears in court after discovery of Old Catton cannabis factory

PUBLISHED: 10:55 16 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:10 16 May 2019

Cannabis plants discovered in a house at Three Corner Drive, Old Catton, on May 15, 2019. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Cannabis plants discovered in a house at Three Corner Drive, Old Catton, on May 15, 2019. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

A man has appeared in court after being charged following the discovery of a cannabis factory in Old Catton.

More than 300 plants at different stages of growth were discovered after officers attended an address in Three Corner Drive shortly after 1.45am on Wednesday, May 15.

Elmas Germili, 24, from Eastbourne, has been charged with the production of cannabis and abstracting electricity.

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Thursday, May 16, where the case was formally sent to Norwich Crown Court on June 13.

He was remanded in custody.

