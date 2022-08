Man in 60s charged for drink driving and soliciting a prostitute in Norwich

The Riverside Road junction with Rosary Road close to where the incident happened. - Credit: copyright: Archant 2014

A man aged in his 60s has been charged for drink driving and soliciting a prostitute in Norwich city centre.

It comes after he was arrested for drink driving on Rosary Road and trying to solicit a prostitute for sexual services in the Riverside area.

The man has now been charged for both offences, which happened at about 11.50pm on Sunday, August 14.

He has been granted conditional bail and is due to appear in Norwich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, September 28, at 11.15am.