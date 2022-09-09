Man charged following Norwich assault

A 24-year-old man has been arrested following an assault in Norwich - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

A 24-year-old man has been charged following an assault in Norwich.

The incident happened in St Augustine's Churchyard on Tuesday, September 6.

A man in his 60s was assaulted by two unknown men between 3pm and 4pm.

The victim was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries to his head and ribs.

Two men were arrested in connection with the assault and were taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Deividas Maraska, of no fixed address, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, common assault and theft.

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court today (September 9) and was remanded into custody ahead of his next court appearance at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, October 7, 2022.

The second man arrested in connection with the incident has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.